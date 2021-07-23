Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
The unincorporated areas of Navajo County surrounding the cities of Holbrook, Winslow, Snowflake, Taylor, Show Low, and Pinetop-Lakeside are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Holbrook/ Winslow/ Joseph City/ Woodruff/ Adamana/ Sun Valley
- July 15 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jerome Billie, 22 of Joseph City, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- July 17 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop on State Route 77 near Holbrook arrested Tasha John, 23, of Indian Wells, charged with DUI.
Snowflake/ Taylor/ White Mountain Lakes
- July 12 — Deputies arrested Kevin Jeppsen, 37, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Deputies arrested William McCarver, 77, of Snowflake, on a felony warrant and on charges of aggravated assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, failure to provide identification, driving without a license and displaying a fictitious license plate.
- July 13 — Deputies arrested Charlene Davis, 43, of White Mountain Lake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related aassault, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Show Low/ Linden/ Silver Lake Estates
- July 14 — Deputies arrested Rocky Mcintyre , 29, of Snowflake, charged with DUI. Shaylee Brimhall, 32, of Snowflake, was arrested and charged with possession of prescription only drugs without a prescription.
- July 15 — Deputies arrested Logan Barclay, 20, of Show Low, charged with possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
- July 16 —Deputies arrested Brenda Walker, 31, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI.
—Deputies arrested Charles Van Tassel, 74, of Tucson, charged with DUI.
Pinetop-Lakeside/ Wagon Wheel
- July 12 — Deputies arrested Chari McDonald, 34, of Maricopa, charged with aggravated DUI and administering a prescription only drug.
- July 16 —Deputies arrested Byron Watson, 28, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
