The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 16 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the 100 west block of Arizona Street in Holbrook arrested Eric Lujan, 34, of Florence, on a warrant out of the Navajo County Superior Court.
• Aug. 17 — Deputies in the 100 west block of Arizona Street in Holbrook arrested Eric Tsosie, 34, of Indian Wells, on a warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop – Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• Aug. 17 — Deputies in the 2900 block of Skylark Drive in Heber – Overgaard arrested April Connor, 47, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
• Aug. 20 — Deputies in the 3300 block of Buckhorn Bend in Heber – Overgaard cited and released Reese Garvin, 29, charged with interfering with judicial proceedings.
Area 4
• Aug. 19 — Deputies on a traffic stop on the Concho Highway at Dia Estella in Snowflake cited and released John Morris, 76, charged with criminal speeding.
— Deputies in the 5200 block of Black Mesa Valley Road in Snowflake arrested Jeremy Biddle, 37, charged with a sex offense registration violation.
• Aug. 21 — Deputies in the 1900 block of Creekside Circle White Mountain Lakes arrested Bill Sissel, 55, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Area 5 and 6
• Aug. 20 — Deputies on a traffic stop in the area of 401 S. White Mountain Boulevard in Show Low cited and released Brett Standage, 19, charged with criminal speeding.
• Aug. 17 — Deputies in the 2700 block of Hansen Lane in Lakeside arrested Brandon Dineyazhe, 23, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Aug. 18 — Deputies in the 3800 block of Porter Creek Lane in Lakeside arrested Lora Helvig – Clifton, 52, charged with disorderly conduct.
• Aug. 19 — Deputies in the 3700 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside arrested Jeremy Moore, 44, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Deputies on a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Woodland Road in Lakeside arrested Darren Paxson, 38, on unspecified warrants.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
