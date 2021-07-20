The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- July 7 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the county jail in Holbrook arrested inmate Eric Kanuho, 28, of Winslow, charged with promoting prison contraband (possession of a homemade knife).
- July 8 — Deputies arrested Kandra Amich, 42, of Winslow, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/ Overgaard/ Clay Springs/ Pinedale
- July 7 — Deputies arrested Ricky Brewer, 36, of Overgaard, charged with trespassing.
- July 8 — Deputies arrested Matthew J. Barney, 30, of Heber, charged with extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
- July 9 — Deputies arrested Joseph J. Holyoak, 32, of Clay Springs, charged with kidnapping and domestic violence-related assault.
Snowflake/ Taylor/ White Mountain Lakes
- July 4 — Deputies arrested Dylan Kelly, 24, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct, assault and DUI.
Pinetop/ Lakeside/ Wagon Wheel
- July 4 — Deputies arrested James Snider, 55, of Show Low, charged with DUI.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
