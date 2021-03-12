Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Feb. 25 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 292 arrested Jerrick Bahe, 20, of Keams Canyon, charged with DUI.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
- Feb. 26 — Deputies in the 6900 Block of Thomas Ranch Road in Show Low arrested Kyle Richmond, 42, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- Feb. 22 — Deputies in the 2900 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside arrested Scott Davis, 36, of Tucson, on an unspecified probation violation and charged with assault, threatening and intimidating and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Feb. 25 — Deputies in the area of 1600 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop cited and released Brett Hall, 45, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.