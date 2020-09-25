The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 2
- Sept. 14 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducting a routine traffic stop on East Buffalo Street and Navajo Boulevard in Holbrook arrested Balam Angeles, 26, of Holbrook, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of shoplifting and failure to comply with a court order. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
On Sept. 17 — A deputy conducting a routine speeding stop on State Route 87 near milepost 349 arrested Leslie Hollingsworth, 54, of Dilkon, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for violation of a court order with an original charge of DUI. Dilkon was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
- Sept. 19 — A deputy at the intersection of Navajo Boulevard and East Interstate 40 near milepost 289 in Holbrook arrested Darlo Dean Dealison, 40, of Ganado, as he was lying in the roadway. Police said that during an interview, Dealison allegedly displayed a metal pipe containing burnt marijuana residue and was therefore arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail on a single charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
— A deputy arrested Derrick Serna, 22, of Holbrook, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice court for allegedly using electronics to harass. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
- Sept. 18 — A deputy on Buckskin Road in Heber-Overgaard arrested Steven Arthur, 26, on unspecified warrants.
- Sept. 17 — A deputy in the 2700 block of High Ridge Drive in Heber—Overgaard arrested David Saueressig, 56, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
Area 4
- Sept. 13 — A deputy conducting a routine traffic stop on the Concho Highway and Watson Road cited and released Millakii Fitzgerald, 23, charged with criminal speeding.
- Sept. 15 — A deputy on Buckskin Trail and El Rancho Road in Snowflake arrested Carl Romanik, 43, on an unspecified warrant.
Area 5 and 6
- Sept. 18 — A deputy conducting a routine traffic stop on Lone Pine Dam Road and State Route 260 in Show Low arrested Whitney Slade, 34, on an unspecified warrant.
- Sept. 13 — A deputy conducting a routine traffic stop on State Route 260 and Mountain Gate Trail in Lakeside cited and released Stacie Dominguez, 55, charged with extreme DUI.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
