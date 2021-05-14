The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- April 25 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ashley Shannon, 40, of Holbrook, charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
- April 29 — Deputies arrested Nicole Jager, 33, of Holbrook, charged with aggravated DUI, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Deputies at the NCSO Jail in Holbrook arrested Quentonno Hardy, 28, of Joseph City, charged with destruction of jail property.
- May 1 — Deputies at the NCSO Jail in Holbrook arrested Charles Brito, 43, of Winslow, and Mark Lazio, 46, of Phoenix, both charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber-Overgaard, Clay Springs, Pinedale
- April 25 — Deputies arrested Lester Morgan, 41, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- May 1 — Deputies arrested Joseph Guffey, 42, of Pinedale, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
Snowflake/ Taylor/ White Mountain Lakes
- April 30 — Deputies arrested Michael Bonham, 32, of Lake Havasu, charged with disorderly conduct.
Show Low/ Linden/ Pinetop/ Lakeside/ Wagon Wheel
- April 26 — Deputies arrested Shane Claw, 29, of Whiteriver, charged with aggravated DUI, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), driving with a suspended license and on an unspecified warrant.
- April 25 — Deputies arrested Bowe Van Meter, 32, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct with a firearm and domestic violence-related endangerment.
- April 26 — Deputies arrested James Lasater, 36, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Deputies arrested Justin Hulbert, 37, of Lakeside, charged with interfering with judicial proceedings.
- May 1 — Deputies arrested Mark Apachito, 49, of New Mexico, charged with extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
