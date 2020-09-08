The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 1
- Aug. 29 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting a traffic stop on I-40 near milepost 260 arrested Jakeme Walker, 26, of California, charged with possession of marijuana.
Area 2
- Aug. 24 — Deputies at the jail in Holbrook arrested Danielle Fisher, 33, of Mesa, charged with criminal damage.
- Aug. 25 — Deputies cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15- year-old boy who was allegedly aggressive with his family.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
- Aug. 28 — Deputies conducting a traffic stop on State Route 260 near milepost 314 in Heber-Overgaard cited and released Cameron Baker, 21, charged with criminal speeding.
- Aug. 26 —Deputies at the Circle K in Heber – Overgaard arrested Lorin Steele, 47, charged with public intoxication and trespassing.
- Aug. 24 — Deputies in the 2800 block of Mogollon Drive Heber – Overgaard arrested Trenton Van Cleave, 55, on unspecified warrants.
Area 4
Aug. 26 — Deputies on the Concho Highway near milepost 5 in Snowflake arrested Patrick Meeks, 54, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aug. 27 — Deputies in the 8900 block of Smoke Signal Lane in White Mountain Lakes arrested Dustin Luper, 37, charged with aggravated domestic violence, unlawful felony flight from law enforcement, threatening and intimidating, criminal damage and reckless driving.
Area 5 and 6
- Aug. 29 —Deputies in the 6100 block of B Street in Lakeside arrested Tommy Pearson, 47, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 26 — Deputies in the 2900 block of White Mountain Boulevard Lakeside arrested Thane Classay, 31, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 23 — Deputies in the 2600 block of Parkinson Road Lakeside arrested Lora Helvig – Clifton, 52, charged with trespassing.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 92 8-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
