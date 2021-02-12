The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Clay Springs/Pinedale
- Jan. 29 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the 2900 block of Skylark Drive in Heber arrested Andrea Chaney-Connor, 45, of Heber, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
- Jan. 24 —Deputies arrested Keith Clark, 56, of Snowflake, on a warrant for first degree failure to appear.
- Jan. 27 —Deputies in the 4400 block of Sorrel Road in Snowflake arrested Skylar Williams, 19, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 30 —Deputies in the 4200 block of Jay Road in Snowflake arrested Marvin Alderman, 54, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
Anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.