Navajo County
Sheriff’s Office
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 29 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Bradley Jay Hulsey, 49, of Holbrook, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon and being a prohibited possessor.
On Dec. 31 — Deputies arrested Danny McDaniel, 49, of Sun Valley, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
Dec. 28 — Deputies arrested Luis Castaneda, 62, of Overgaard, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
Pinetop-Lakeside, Wagon Wheel
Jan. 7 — arrested Dewey Bonito , 45, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
Dec. 30 — Deputies arrested Matthew McEuen, 20, charged with criminal trespassing and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Jan. 8 — deputies arrested Cheryl Orr, 54 of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related threatening and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Jan. 1 — Deputies arrested Justin Hulbert, 37, of Show Low, charged with aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence-related assault, and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc.…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463
Show Low Police
- Dec. 27 — Show Low Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 43, of Whiteriver, on two warrants and charged with criminal trespassing.
- Dec. 30 ‚— Police arrested Jay A. Yazzie, 47, of Holbrook, on a warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Andrew R. Johnson, 22, of Show Low, charged with DUI.
- Dec. 31 — Police arrested Michelle Heller, 31, of Concho, charged with shoplifting.
— Police arrested Jason S. Dazen, 29, of Show Low, charged with assault, criminal damage and preventing the use of a phone for an emergency.
- Jan. 1 — Police arrested Leanna R. Cosay, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and underage drinking.
— Police arrested James E. Snider, 56, of Show Low, on a warrant and charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Mitchell J. Myers III, 23, of Pinetop, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $309 bond.
Jan. 2 — Police arrested Carlos E. Muñoz, 27, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct/fighting.
