The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Oct. 28 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 277 arrested Richard Slang, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, charged with interfering with judicial proceedings.
- Oct. 29 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop of an illegally parked tractor/trailer rig on Main Street next to Loves Truck Stop in Joseph City cited and released Laborin Jesus Juadalupe Solano, 35, of Mexicali, Mexico, charged with criminal damage.
— A deputy cited and released Heather Kelley Kennedy, 32, of Joseph City, charged with DUI.
— A deputy on State Route 87 at milepost 346 arrested Reginald Ray Selestewa, 44, of Kykotsmovi Village, on a warrant for an alleged probation violation.
- Oct. 30 — A deputy at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook arrested Gavin Stuart Fredericks, 28, of Flagstaff, and Miko Monroy, 21, of Ramah, New Mexico, both charged with disorderly conduct.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the NCSO.
Area 3
- Oct. 27 — A deputy on State Route 260 at milepost 309 arrested Joseph Perkins, 46, Mary Charyez, 23, and John Bell, 59, all charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Area 4
- Oct. 28 — Deputies arrested Chadlyn Smith, 32, charged with burglary, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons.
- Oct. 30 — Deputies on Old Schoolhouse Road arrested Dustin Stover, 34, charged with disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
Area 5 and 6
- Oct. 26 — A deputy on SR 260 in the Wagon Wheel area arrested Martin Moncada, 54, on an unspecified felony warrant and booked him into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
- Oct. 25 — A deputy on SR 77 near Lone Pine Dam Road outside Show Low arrested Brian Phillips, 48, on an unspecified Navajo County felony warrant and booked him into the Navajo County Jail.
— Deputies on Apache Drive in the Lakeside area arrested William Martin, 29, charged with aggravated domestic violence and domestic violence-related aggravated harassment.
- Oct. 28 — Deputies cited and released Frankie Nachu, 28, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that allegedly occurred days earlier.
— Deputies arrested Brandon Nubamsa, 46, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug drug paraphernalia.
- Oct. 30 — A deputy arrested Jlynn Stafford, 53, charged with disorderly conduct.
— Deputies in Lakeside arrested Savannah Casey, 22, Cody Fierro, 22, and Danielle Fierro, 45, all charged with disorderly conduct-fighting
