The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
July 22 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Charleston George, 33, of Ganado, charged with refusing to truthfully identify himself when lawfully detained.
July 25 — Deputies allegedly observed a vehicle traveling at 105 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. and criminally cited and released Matthew Ballard, 24, of Scottsdale, charged with criminal speeding.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
July 25 — Deputies in the area of State route 260 near milepost 306 in Heber-Overgaard arrested Filiberto Nunez, 49, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Area 4
July 19 — Deputies in the 8700 block of Concho Highway in the Snowflake area arrested Solomon Dominguez, 52, charged with assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and endangerment.
July 20 — Deputies on U.S. 60 at milepost 2 in the White Mountain Lakes area arrested Amanda Mosley, 33, charged with obstructing a public thoroughfare, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Area 5 and 6
July 19 — Deputies in the 3200 block of Harmony Avenue in the Lakeside arrested Candace Painter, 36, charged with disorderly conduct.
July 22 — Deputies arrested Brian Phillips, 48, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug Paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs for transport, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
July 24 — Deputies arrested Inteus Bitahy, 23, on a warrant.
July 25 — Deputies arrested Kiko Castillo, 20, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, resisting arrest and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
