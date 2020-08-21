The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Aug. 9 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on east I-40 at milepost 289 assisted Holbrook Police in arresting Courtney Gene, 30, of Fort Defiance, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
- Aug. 10 — Deputies in the 4600 block of Coopertown Road (Kachina Gardens) in Winslow arrested Sherilyn Nutumya, 37, of Winslow, charged with criminal damage and assault.
— Deputies in the area of Wells Field in Winslow arrested Phillip Harris, 59, of Winslow, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- Aug. 11 — Deputies on Interstate 40 near milepost 265 cited and cited and released Kelton Newman, 25, of Oklahoma, charged with possession of 33.4 grams of marijuana.
- Aug. 12 — Deputies in Sun Valley arrested Jolina Culpepper, 20, of Sun Valley, and Kevin James, 38, of Holbrook, charged with engaging in a mutual physical altercation in which both parties were reportedly injured.
- Aug. 14 — Deputies at the NCSO Jail in Holbrook arrested Brandon Copeland, 35, of Lakeside, charged with promoting prison contraband.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 4
- Aug. 10 — A deputy on a traffic stop in the area of White Antelope and Concho Highway in Snowflake. Franklin Silas, 29, charged with aggravated DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying a court order, destruction of evidence, and driving with a suspended license.
Area 5 and 6
- Aug. 9 — Deputies in the 4600 block of Indian Trail in Show Low arrested Kathleen King, 53, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 11 — A deputy on a traffic stop in the area of Lone Horseman Road in Pinetop arrested Jarrett Appel, 30, charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
- Aug. 12 — A deputy on a traffic stop in the area of White Mountain Road in Show Low arrested Cynthia Mott, 47, charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting jail contraband, criminal speeding and disobeying a court order.
- Aug. 13 — Deputies in the 1900 block of Parkway in Lakeside arrested Gabriel McCusker, 39, on an unspecified warrant.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
