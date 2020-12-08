The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Nov. 22 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Navajo Boulevard and East Bucket of Blood in Holbrook arrested Macedonian Guerrero, 62, of Hemet, California, on an unspecified Yuma Justice Court misdemeanor warrant.
• Nov. 25 — A deputy in the 4200 block of Cherry Hills Drive in Winslow arrested Garcia Diaz, 56, of Winslow, on two unspecified Winslow Justice Court misdemeanor warrants.
• Nov. 27 — A deputy in the 410 west block of Hopi Drive in Holbrook arrested Dalton Irwin Smiley, 32, of Pinetop, on two unspecified Holbrook Justice Court misdemeanor warrants.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber Area
• Nov. 23 — Deputies in Heber arrested Alan Ingram Jr., 34, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for theft.
Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside Areas
• Nov. 25 — A deputy arrested Jim Gibson, 46, charged with extreme DUI (Brac greater than 0.20).
— Deputies in Silver Lake Estates arrested Jason Skellenger, 41, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Nov. 27 — Deputies on Branding Iron Loop in Pinetop arrested Johnny Farias, 46, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Nov. 28 — Deputies in the area of Rainbow Lake Drive on State Route 260 arrested Jason Windham, 40, charged with extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
