The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• July 13 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 5582 N. Park Drive in Winslow arrested Rondale Gonzales, 42, of Leupp, charged with threatening, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order.
— Deputies arrested Lena Thompson, 56, of Indian Wells, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
• July 15 — Deputies on State Route 180 at milepost 320 cited and released Calbert Smith, 30, of Chinle, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 98 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
— Deputies in Sun Valley arrested Jerell Covington, 28, of Canton, Ohio, and Antonio Johnson, 20, also of Canton, Ohio, both charged with possession of marijuana.
• July 17 — Deputies on Interstate 40 arrested Alexander Chiles, 34, of Palmdale, California, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• July 18— Deputies on North Park Drive at milepost 1 cited and released Jaylynn Arviso, 22, of Winslow, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Deputies arrested Arthur Brady, 42, of Winslow, on a felony warrant out of the Navajo County Superior court and a misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• July 12 — Deputies on SR 260 at milepost 304 in the Heber-Overgaard cited and released Jamie Naquin, 38, charged with criminal speeding.
— Deputies in the 2100 block of Wildflower Road in the Heber-Overgaard arrested Bobby Reynolds, 47, on an unspecified warrant.
• July 18 — Deputies in Heber-Overgaard arrested Patrick Castillo, 52, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
Area 4
• July 14 — Deputies in the 8900 block of Mountain Park Drive in the White Mountain Lakes cited and released Dustin Luper, 37, charged with disorderly conduct.
• July 16 — Deputies in the 3900 block of Apache Road in the Snowflake cited and released Solomon Dominguez, 52, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Area 5 and 6
• July 13 — Deputies responding to an injury-collision in the area of Oxbow Drive and Pioneer Lane in Lakeside cited and released Marry Aeilts, 59, charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• July 14 — Deputies arrested Sampson Hays, 43, on an unspecified warrant.
• July 18 — Deputies cited and released Daniel Allphin, 37, charged with driving with a suspended license.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928)536-7327, (928)532- 6060, (928)535-7111, (928)524-4050, or (928)289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463. Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
