The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Aug. 30 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Marco Dixson Jr., 19, of Joseph City, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- Sept. 2 — Deputies arrested Lamarr Geneeha, 46, of Piñon, charged with disorderly conduct and on a Winslow Justice Court warrant.
- Sept. 3 — Deputies arrested Colleen Claw, 32, of Joseph City, on unspecified warrants.
- Sept. 4 — Deputies arrested Dwayne Silvers, 48, of Holbrook, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI-Drugs.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
- Sept. 4 — Deputies arrested Lashawna Curley, 18, of Many Farms, and Miguel Ben, 18, of Chinle, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, underage driving after drinking, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Deputies arrested Jessica Dunaway, 33, of Show Low, charged with assault.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- Sept. 1 — Deputies arrested Ramon Muñiz, 26, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related criminal trespassing, possession of a narcotics, promoting prison contraband, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Sept. 7 — Deputies arrested Tyler Culpepper, 19, of Sun Valley, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
- Sept. 10 — Deputies arrested Crystal Hubbard, 35, of Ganado, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
- Sept. 11 — Deputies arrested Robyn Peaches, 39, of Winslow, charged with two counts of domestic violence-related aggravated assault, one count of domestic violence-related assault and one count of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Deputies arrested Zachary Tsosie, 27, of Indian Wells, charged with DUI.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
- Sept. 8 — Deputies arrested DeAngelo Montano, 48, of Holbrook, charged with assault.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
- Sept. 5 — Deputies arrested Alicia Michael, 40, of Snowflake, charged with consuming liquor in a vehicle and interfering with judicial proceedings.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- Sept. 9 — Deputies arrested Jose Angel Marquez, 29, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
