The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
May 2, 2021 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rudy Nelson, 30, of Winslow, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are also provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Clay Springs/ Pinedale
May 4 — Deputies arrested Steven Arthur, 26, of Heber, on an unspecified warrant.
Snowflake-Taylor-White Mountain Lakes
May 8 — Deputies arrested Joshua Walton, 37, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Show Low–Linden- Silver Lake Estates
May 7 — Deputies arrested Shelby Morris, 28, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pinetop-Lakeside- Wagon Wheel
May 3 — Deputies arrested Candace Painter, 36, and Regina Garcia, 39, hometowns unknown. Garcia was arrested on charges of theft of means of transportation and Painter was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation.
May 4 — Deputies arrested Cody Fierro, 23, of Lakeside, on five unspecified warrants.
— Deputies arrested Anthony Busch, 18, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Deputies cited and released Timothy Foley, 36, of Show Low, charged with DUI.
May 6 — Deputies cited and released Christian Flores, 29, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct.
May 7 — Deputies arrested Reuben Williams, 20, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
