The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 1
• July 6 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on State Route 87 south of Winslow arrested Jason Begay, 41, of Winslow, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Area 2
- July 7 — Deputies arrested Carla Torrez, 37, of Indian Wells, on warrants out of the Navajo County Superior Court in Holbrook and the Winslow Justice Court.
• July 8 — Deputies on Highway 377 near milepost 30 arrested Katelyn Boyce, 27, of South Carolina, charged with criminal speeding. The report indicates she was allegedly doing approximately 113 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• July 8 —Deputies in the area of SR 277 and Tonto Drive in Overgaard cited and released Thomas Macias, 23, charged with criminal speeding and possession of marijuana.
Area 4
• July 10 — Deputies in the 8400 block of Rainbow Drive in White Mountain Lakes arrested Stephen Boughton, 36, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Area 5 and 6
• July — Deputies on 11th Street and Cooley Street in Show Low arrested Michael Davis, 32, on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532- 6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463
