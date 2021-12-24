The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Dec. 14 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Delbert Yazzie, 47, of Winslow, charged with assault with intent to injure.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
- Dec. 6 — Deputies arrested Andrea Chaney, 46, of Heber, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct
— Deputies were arrested Chelsea Vance, 29, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage.
- Dec. 7 — Deputies arrested Troy Williams, 61, of Overgaard, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Dec. 11 — Deputies arrested Christina Pulido, 48, of Phoenix, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
- Dec. 9 — Deputies arrested James Oldham, 63, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault-choking, domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct
- Dec. 11 —Deputies arrested Scott Colvin, 47, of Snowflake, charged with assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
- Dec. 7 —Deputies arrested Cody Baker, 26, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 8 — Deputies arrested Victor Rico, 68, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault and domestic violence-related assault.
- Dec. 10 — Deputies arrested Kyle White, 24, of Glendale, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 15 — Deputies arrested Alicen Bluhm, 32, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence, assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.