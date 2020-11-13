The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Nov. 2 — An NCSO deputy arrested Richard Michael Powers, 47, of Holbrook, on an unspecified Maricopa County Superior Court felony warrant.
• Nov. 5 — A deputy arrested Russell Hawes, 61, of Holbrook, on an unspecified Holbrook Justice Court warrant.
— A deputy at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook arrested Quintino Jay Riley, 24, of Show Low, and Gunnar Ned Watahomigie, 27, of Supai, both charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
• Nov. 6 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop on west Interstate 40 near milepost 277 arrested Jeremy Andrews, 39, of Second Mesa, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, aggravated DUI, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Nov. 7 —A deputy at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook arrested Athea Martinez Edwards, 41, of Whiteriver, and Amber Jade Gonsalves, 21, of Snowflake, both charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
— A deputy in the 4700 block of Main Street in Joseph City arrested Andrea Kathleen Clark, 48, of Wimberly, Texas, charged with aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs, and disorderly conduct.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the NCSO.
Area 3
• Nov. 2 — Deputies arrested Kathleen Barber, 44, on unspecified drug related charges.
• Nov. 4 — Deputies cited and released Steven Sanchez, 55, charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Area 4
• Nov. 1 — Deputies arrested Phelan Mahoney, 30, on two unspecified warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court.
• Nov. 5 — Deputies arrested Kristopher Lee Millican, 36, on an unspecified Snowflake Justice Court warrant.
Area 5
• Nov. 3 — Deputies arrested Eli Chavez, 22, on an unspecified Show Low Justice Court warrant.
Area 6
• Nov. 11 — Deputies arrested Christopher Jones- Carrillo, 27, on multiple unspecified warrants and charged with unlawful use of a means of transportation.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
