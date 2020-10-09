The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Oct. 1 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducting a traffic stop on Highway 180 near milepost 312 in Holbrook arrested Noah Dobell, 36, of Holbrook, charged with displaying a fictitious license plate and disobeying a lawful order. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— A deputy conducting a traffic stop at Central and Front Street in Winslow cited and released Tyrone Jim, 19, charged with possession of marijuana.
— A deputy arrested Destine Wright, 26, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court and booked her into the Navajo County Jail.
• Oct. 3 — A deputy arrested Marco Dixson, 39, of Joseph City, on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court and booked him into the Navajo County Jail.
— A deputy cited and released Barbra Dixson, 41, of Joseph City, charged with illegal dumping.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• Sept. 30 — Deputies in the 2300 block of Bison Ranch Road in Overgaard arrested Damien Pearsall, 29, charged with assault, resisting arrest, and misconduct involving weapons.
Area 4
• Sept. 29 — Deputies in the 9200 block of Miller Trail in Snowflake arrested Eugene Carroll, 52, on an unspecified warrant.
Area 5 and 6
• Oct. 1 — Deputies in the 8400 block of Big Bear Drive in Show Low cited and released Kelly Webb, 47, charged with DUI.
• Oct. 2 — Deputies in the 8500 block of Deer Run Drive in Show Low arrested Ryan Stephens, 35, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Deputies in the 8100 block of B Street in Lakeside arrested Mariah Ackerman, 38, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Oct. 3 — Deputies in the 6500 block of Mark Twain Drive in Pinetop arrested Jack Richardson, 23, charged with assault.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or Deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
