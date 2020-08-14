Navajo County Sheriff’s Office The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 8 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Winslow arrested Dalin Webster, 34, charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 3 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Mustang Avenue in Heber-Overgaard arrested James Lane, 39, on a warrant as well as charging him with criminal speeding, driving with a cancelled license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aug. 5 — A deputy in the 7600 block of Ghost Tree Trail in Snowflake arrested Eilene Lee, 39, on a warrant.
• Aug. 4 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop on Bourdon Ranch Road and Huckleberry in the White Mountain Lakes area cited and released Andrew Dotson, 23, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Show Low / Pinetop-Lakeside area
• Aug. 6 — Deputies in the 8400 block of Javelina Drive in Silver Lake Estates cited and released Jennifer Larrow, 45, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
• Aug. 5 — Deputies in the 1900 block of Mountain View Way in Lakeside arrested Jessie Schilber, 19, on a warrant.
• Aug. 3 — Deputies in the 3000 block of Rainbow Lake Drive in Lakeside arrested Jennifer Baldo, 41, on a warrant.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.