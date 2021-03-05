The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Feb. 15 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the jail in Holbrook arrested Richard Steinmetz, 44, of Show Low, charged with destruction of jail property.
- Feb. 18 — Deputies in the 8200 block of Randall Avenue in Joseph City arrested Stephanie Williams, 54, of Joseph City, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
- Feb. 19 — Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Navajo Boulevard in Holbrook arrested Nolan Joe, 22, of Holbrook, charged with DUI.
- Feb. 20 — Deputies in the 8100 block of Tanner Avenue in Joseph City arrested Garrick Yazzie, 32, of Joseph City, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
— Deputies in the 8600 block of Highway 99 in Winslow arrested Ryan Padilla, 25, of Winslow, charged with disorderly conduct.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Overgaard/Claysprings/Pinedale
- Feb. 17 — Deputies at the Family Dollar in Heber arrested Rebecca Gould, 49, of Overgaard, charged with shoplifting, criminal trespassing, failure to comply with a court order, possession of dangerous drugs and promoting prison contraband.
- Feb. 20 —Deputies in the 2100 block of Fishermans Road in Overgaard arrested Matthew Koechle, 32, of Overgaard, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and domestic violence-related aggravated assault/choking.
Show Low/Linden/ Silver Lake Estates
- Feb. 14 — Deputies in Show Low arrested Monica Doty, 24, of Show Low, on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. John Shearer, 23, of Show Low, was arrested and charged with false reporting to law enforcement and displaying fictitious plates.
- Feb. 17 — Deputies assisting the Navajo County Animal Control Unit in the 8500 block of Jackrabbit Drive in Show Low arrested Kevin Biles, 60, of Show Low, on warrants on original charges of three counts of a dog at large, three counts of unlicensed and unvaccinated dogs and two counts of failure to appear.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.