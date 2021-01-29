The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jan. 12 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with members of the NCSO Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) conducted a search warrant on the home of Louis Montoya, 50, of Snowflake, and his property located at the Dream Catcher RV Park in Joseph City, where Montoya was arrested on thirty-one counts of misconduct involving weapons and multiple unspecified drug charges.
- Jan. 14 — Deputies in the 4580 north block of 4th Street in Joseph City arrested Keefred Benally, 29, of Winslow, charged with domestic violence. Police said Benally allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and caused damage to their residence and then fled the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies located the suspect on Jan. 15 and arrested him on multiple charges of domestic violence.
- Jan. 16 — Deputies at the county jail in Holbrook arrested inmates Riley Curley, 25, of Indian Wells, and Bryan Pope, 48, of Mount Pleasant Texas, charged with destruction of jail property.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/ Overgaard/ Claysprings/ Pinedale
- Jan. 10 and 11— Deputies in the 2100 block of Pulp Mill Road in Clay Springs arrested Charles Kizzar, 47, of Clay Springs, charged with violation of an order of protection and aggravated harassment.
Show Low/ Linden/Silver Lake Estates
- Jan. 11 — Deputies in the 6800 block of Arrowhead Hill Drive in Show Low arrested Kurt Dike, 26, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
Pinetop/ Lakeside/ Wagon Wheel
- Jan. 10 — Deputies in the 1900 block of Meadow Street in Lakeside arrested Emily Critser, 30, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
- Jan. 12 — Deputies in the area of Porter Mountain Road and Juniper Drive in Lakeside arrested Eric Allison, 24, of Vernon, on an unspecified warrant.
- Jan. 13 — Deputies in Lakeside arrested Brianna Ryder, 21, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Joshua Bands, 23, of Concho, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
- Jan. 15 — Deputies arrested Triston Winsor, 43, of St Johns, on an unspecified warrant.
- Jan. 16 — Deputies arrested Alexander Nunez, 41, of Tempe, on unspecified felony warrants.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
