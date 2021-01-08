The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Dec. 22 — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the county jail in Holbrook arrested inmate Parry Axon, 36, of Pinedale, charged with criminal damage.
— A deputy on patrol on Interstate 40 at milepost 285 stopped and arrested Adolfo Ramirez, 50, of Las Vegas, charged with transportation of 107.5 pounds of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of marijuana.
- Dec. 24 — A deputy in the area of Cherry Hills Drive in Winslow cited and released Cardell Tsosie, 26, of Winslow, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, consuming liquor in a vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— A deputy cited and released Ashlee Maestas, 28, of Scottsdale, charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- Dec. 26 — A deputy arrested Kerrilene Herder, 36, of Kayenta, charged with one count of aggravated DUI, five counts of child endangerment, and one count of DUI to the slightest degree.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
- Dec. 23 — Deputies in the 2000 block of Chevlon Road in Heber about a suspicious man standing on a porch wielding an axe arrested Daniel Scott , 39, charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct involving a dangerous instrument.
Area 4
- Dec. 21 — Deputies arrested Randy Ivie, 31, on an unspecified Show Low Justice Court warrant.
- Dec. 24 — Deputies in the 5000 block of Tina Road in Snowflake arrested Christopher Jewell, 48, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating and domestic violence-related assault.
Area 5
- Dec. 25 — Deputies in the area of 900 N. Penrod Rd. in Show Low arrested Jeremiah Beavers, 34, on three unspecified Show Low Justice Court warrants.
Area 6
- Dec. 21 — Deputies on State Route 260 at Poplar Drive in Pinetop arrested Steven Tidler, 33, charged with DUI, failure to comply with a court order and criminal speeding.
- Dec. 25 — Deputies in the 2500 block of Kempa Drive in Lakeside arrested Frankie Nachu, 28, and Nicholas Hollis, 31, both charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
