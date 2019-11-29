Navajo County will auction off seized vehicles

NAVAJO COUNTY — Navajo County’s going into the used car business. Big Time.
But these cars don’t come with a warranty.
Every year, the county sells off both cars too old and beat up for the county to keep in its fleet – and vehicles seized by the sheriff, generally in connection with drug crimes.
The sale will proceed by auction on and offer a preview of items on the auction block from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1508 W. Romero St and 100 Public Works Drive in Holbrook.
People can get a look at the vehicles starting at Nov. 25. Contact Preston Root at 928-524-4208. See a complete list of items going on the auction block at 222.publicsurplus.com.
The board of supervisors last week approved the list including 40 vehicles, ranging in age from a 2012 Chevy van to a 1989 Chevy celebrity. Along the way the list included a Durango 4x4, a Tahoe, a Ford Windstar Van, an D250 Extended cab pickup, a Toyota Double Cab pickup, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a couple of S-10 blazers and a slew of other makes and models. The list also includes a couple of wrecked vehicles, presumably being sold for scrap.
