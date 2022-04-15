Carelton Lee

Carelton Lee

 By RT Lynch Justice Reporter

The Navajo Nation Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old male on the Navajo Nation.

Carleton Lee was last seen by family members on March 31 at his home in Hunters Point.

He is 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Lee wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a gray beanie with an Adidas logo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well-being should call the Navajo Police Department, Window Rock District, at 928-871-6111 or call 911.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

