NC arrestees

Arrestees from a criminal cleanup in the Winslow area,

 NCSO

HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Wednesday which follows.

The Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) and Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a proactive enforcement detail in the Winslow area.

During this detail, the detectives continued a drug sales investigation at a residence in the area of Third Street and Williamson Avenue.

There were numerous traffic stops conducted and a residential search warrant executed.

This detail resulted in 318 M-30 fentanyl pills and 67.6 grams of methamphetamine being seized, along with one handgun.

The estimated street value of the illegal drugs was $12,006.

Arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous narcotic drugs and dangerous drug charges were the following people, all from Winslow:

• Lisa Barton, 43

• James Lunsford, 26

• Bobbie Romero-Brito, 23

• Beyonica Billy, 32

• Sevannah Foster, 27

• Perry Alberry, 31

• Aalyiah King, 24

• And from Phoenix, Davion Jackson, 33

They are presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, four out of every 10 pills laced with fentanyl contain at least 2 milligrams of the synthetic opioid, a potentially lethal dose.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.