HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release to report recent activity from July 17 through July 23 which follows: The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Winslow/Holbrook/Joseph City/Sun Valley/Woodruff
On July 17, deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail for a report of an inmate damaging property. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the two inmates housed in the cell. Abraham Celestin (25) of Snowflake, was rebooked into Navajo County Jail for Damaging jail Property.
On July 18, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Bushman Avenue in Winslow for an agency assist with the Department of Child Safety. When deputies arrived, they made contact with Matthew James Beecroft (26) of Winslow. Matthew had a valid and confirmed warrant, he was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for the valid warrant.
On July 20, deputies were dispatched to the Loves Truck Stop in Joseph City for a report of an assault. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who advised he was hit in the head by an unknown object and an unknown person. deputies spoke with a witness who advised she and the reporting party had gotten into an argument when Aaron Torres (26) of Washington, had taken her phone. Aaron was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting and False Reporting.
On July 22, while at Taco Bell in Holbrook, a deputy witnessed a passenger throw trash out of a vehicle window directly in front of him. The deputy walked up to the vehicle and instructed them to pick up the trash and throw it away. The deputy advised the driver to pull forward and park. The driver then fled from the scene and left the passenger in the parking lot. Holbrook Police Department was advised of the incident and asked to assist with locating the vehicle. The vehicle was located crashed at the LDS Church. Witnesses gave information that the driver took off running. Linford Sangster (35) of Holbrook, was located with the keys to the vehicle and an opened can of alcohol. Linford was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated DUI, Extreme DUI, DUI to the slightest, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lake
On July 17, deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Sorrel Road, east of Snowflake for a disorderly call. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party and witnesses. The deputies were advised there was an argument between individuals, and Skylar Williams (20) of Snowflake, escalated the situation. Skylar was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
On July 23, deputies were dispatched to the 7900 block of Rancho Road in White Mountain Lake for a report of an intoxicated individual. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who advised there was a physical altercation. Julianne Fraley (36) of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Assault/Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On July 23, deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside for a report of a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the individuals involved and it was learned there was an argument that turned physical. Trudie Barraza (59) of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Assault/Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Sheriff’s advisory Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.