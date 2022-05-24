HOLBROOK--On May 20, Navajo County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tori Gorman sent out a press release reporting on NCSO activity from May 1 through May 14 which follows:
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 10, 2022, Deputies witnessed a couple fighting on Navajo Boulevard and exit 286 in Holbrook. Anastasha Gayle Joe (36) of Saint Michaels was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct/ Domestic Violence and Christian Tso (29) of Mesa, was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence and Resisting Arrest. Both parties were booked into Navajo County Jail.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On May 3, 2022, Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision on Buckskin Road and Ansell Road in Heber. When Deputies arrived, they began a DUI investigation. Diana Busch (35) of Snowflake was arrested and booked for Aggravated DUI and Escape in the second degree.
Also on May 13, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and State Route 277 for civil traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle had a valid and confirmed warrant. Nicholaus Despain (37) of Taylor, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for a valid warrant.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
On May 3, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check on the 6500 block of Letner Lane in Snowflake. The reporting party advised that Hank Wingfield (48) of Snowflake, was assaulting subjects in the home. Hank was arrested and booked for Aggravated Assault-Adult on Minor and Disorderly Conduct.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On May 4, 2022, Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Homestead Road in Lakeside for reports of an assault. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who advised Brett Landes (30) of Lakeside, had assaulted them. Brett was arrested and booked for Assault/Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
On May 6, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the Bear Paw Motel in Lakeside for a civil matter. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party and Jasper Eisenbise (32) of Lake Havasu City, AZ, who was asked to leave the property. When speaking to Jasper, he appeared to be intoxicated. Later, Jasper was witnessed driving to Maverik in Lakeside. Deputies contacted Jasper and a DUI investigation was conducted. Jasper was arrested and booked for Aggravated DUI.
On May 8, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Racoon Drive in Pinetop for a disorderly call. The Deputies spoke with the reporting party who advised that Andres Sauseda (29) of Pinetop, was threatening her. Andres was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Disorderly Conduct and Threatening and Intimidating.
Sheriff’s advisories
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
