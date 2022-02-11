HOLBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported on its activity over the last week by way of press releases from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman which follows
Violent sex offender nabbed
On Jan. 26, a detective with the Major Crimes Investigation Team in Navajo County was working a drug sales investigation allegedly involving Jesse Baptiste (54) of Show Low, a suspected narcotic drug dealer in the area. With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, it was learned that Baptiste was wanted in the State of Louisiana for a number of serious sex crimes such as rape, domestic battery by alleged strangulation, numerous counts of sexual battery allegedly involving a 10-year-old, indecent behavior with a juvenile and intimidating a witness, all allegedly happened in Louisiana.
Because of the violent nature of the charges, the Arizona Violent Offender Task Force and MCAT Detectives successfully apprehended Baptiste on February 3 and he is awaiting extradition to Louisiana from the Navajo County Jail. Sheriff David M. Clouse stated, “The partnership that Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has with the United States Marshals Service is very valuable for locating and apprehending violent criminals that flee to our area. The Sheriff’s Office is very appreciative of US Marshal David Gonzales and his Deputies for the long-time cooperative partnership.”
Huge drug bust
Also on Feb. 3, NCSO deputies were patrolling the Kayenta area in the course of the aggressive traffic enforcement campaign that the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety teamed up to implement. After the deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 160 at milepost 283, near Kayenta, they searched the vehicle (reportedly with consent) and found nearly six pounds of methamphetamine and one gram of cocaine, the street value of which is over $190,000.
Arrested were Juan De Jesus Romero (31) and Ryan Q. Rangel (26) both of El Mirage, AZ, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs. A third suspect, Ramon Isaac Velasquez -Llanes (21) of Phoenix, AZ, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs, Promoting Prison Contraband, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Other calls for service, patrols
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, January 23, 2022, through Saturday, January 29, 2022.
On January 23, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to Navajo County Jail for an inmate destroying jail property. Deputies spoke with Detention staff and it was learned that James Badoni (34) of Lakeside, had broken a toilet in the booking area. James was rebooked and charged with Criminal Damage.
On January 24, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Navajo Boulevard and Joy Nevin’s in Holbrook. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. Eduardo Arreola (28) of California, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On January 24, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 283 in Holbrook. A positive K-9 alert and search of the vehicle revealed illegal drugs. Michael Dewayne Mercer (49) of California, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale: No significant activity.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes:
On January 28, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 8600 block of Silver Creek Drive in White Mountain Lakes for a Navajo County Probation assist. James Scott Sanchez (57) of White Mountain Lakes was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Misconduct Involving Weapons-Prohibited Possessor.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates:
On January 29, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Fawnbrook Lane. During the stop, it was found the driver of the vehicle had a valid and confirmed warrant. Manuel Reyes (19) of Show Low, was arrested and booked on the warrant.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel: No significant activity.
NCSO advisories
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
