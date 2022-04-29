HOLBROOK — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman issued a press release on Tuesday that follows:
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, April 17, through Saturday, April 23.
On April 18, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 292. During the stop, Deputies located illegal substances on the sole occupant of the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, there was 1.1 grams of Methamphetamine and 1.1 grams of Cocaine located. Ricardo Armando Armendariz Aguilar (36) of Albuquerque, N.M. was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On April 19, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 292. During the stop, Deputies observed illegal substances in plain view. After a search of the vehicle, there was 2 Ecstasy pills, 10 pounds of THC wax/cartridges, 1.5 pounds of cannabis edibles and 3 rolled joints of Marijuana located in the vehicle. Alonso Matthew Corona (18), Anthony Medina (23), both of Los Angeles, CA, and Damian Barraza (20) of Montgomery, IL, were all arrested for Possession of a Narcotic and Transportation of a Narcotic.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale On April 20, deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Yates Road in Heber for a disorderly incident. After Deputies spoke with the reporting party, Jack David Daniel (44) of Chandler, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes On April 22, deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of Silver Creek Drive in White Mountain Lake for a citizen dispute. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the parties involved. Donnetta Johnson (55) of White Mountain Lake, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Assault/Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates On April 20, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Flores Drive in Show Low for a report of a male trespassing on property. Deputies made contact with Shadow Williams (35) of Lakeside. Shadow was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Trespassing and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel On April 21, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lees Drive in Lakeside for reports of an assault. Deputies viewed video footage of the assault. Tammy McCabe (53) of Lakeside, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
On April 23, deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Peterson Road in Pinetop for a report of domestic violence. Deputies spoke to the parties involved. Nicholas Brandon Hollis (32) of Lakeside was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Assault/Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Sheriff’s advisories Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. Navajo County — For Official Use Only If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
