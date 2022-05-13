HOBROOK—The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office through public information officer Tori Gorman sent out a press release regrading recent NCSO activity, which follows.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from April 24-30.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On April 24, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Pine Drive in Heber for civil traffic violations. A K-9 Deputy arrived on the scene to assist; the K-9 indicated a positive alert. During the search of the vehicle, there were 3.3 grams of Marijuana and a handgun located. James David King (33) of Tempe, was cited for Misconduct involving a Weapon-Failure to disclose to law enforcement.
On April 28, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Sunflower Drive in Heber for an intoxicated person. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to Charles Spencer, who was the only one present at the time. After interviews were conducted, Spencer was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Assault/Domestic Violence, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
On April 28, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 1900 block of White Mountain Road in Show Low for civil traffic violations. A DUI investigation was conducted and Christie Stanley (25) of Lakeside, was arrested for DUI to the slightest and DUI/Drugs.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On April 26, deputies responded to the 500 block of Lily Drive in Lakeside for reports of an intoxicated individual that was disturbing the peace. With the assistance of Pinetop/Lakeside Police Department, Charles Parkinson (41) of Show Low, was located and arrested for Disorderly Conduct.
Sheriff’s advisories Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc.
Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
