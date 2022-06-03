HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman sent out a press release about recent NCSO activity which follows:
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from May 15-21.
On May 15, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 3800 block of McLaws Road in Holbrook, for civil traffic violations. A DUI investigation was conducted, Emilio Chavez (28) of Holbrook, was arrested for DUI related charges.
On May 21, deputies responded to the block of Monterey Way and Mercury Lane in Winslow for reports of the smell of smoke. When deputies arrived, they met with Michael Mckweon (60) of Winslow, and Sandra Clemens (54) of Winslow. After further investigation, Clemens was arrested and booked for a valid and confirmed warrant, and Mckweon was arrested and booked for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On May 16, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 at milepost 307 in Heber for a speeding violation. A DUI investigation was conducted and Kenneth Black (59) of Shonto, was arrested and booked for aggravated DUI and open container in the vehicle.
On May 17, deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of State Route 260 in regards to a threatening call for service. Deputies made contact with the reporting party who advised that Zachary Martin had made threatening comments via social media and drove his vehicle aggressively at the reporting party. Martin was arrested for reckless driving and threatening/intimidating.
On May 18, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Pine Rim and Artist Draw in Heber for civil traffic violations. Deputies made contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle. A K9 unit was called to assist, the K9 had a positive alert. Two M-30 fentanyl pills were located inside the vehicle. Anthony Butler (59) of Heber, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
On May 19, deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Encanto Road east of Snowflake for a disorderly call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the reporting party and those who were involved. It was learned that there was an argument between neighbors. Robert Franklin Scheele (55) of Snowflake was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for disorderly conduct/domestic violence.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On May 21, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Pinon Drive in Lakeside for a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party advised she allowed Justina Santana Hernandez (28) of McNary, to drive the vehicle to run errands, after eight hours and no contact from Hernandez, the reporting party wanted to press charges. Hernandez returned and was placed under arrest for unlawful means of transportation, and a valid and confirmed warrant. Justina was booked into Navajo County Annex.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
