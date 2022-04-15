HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman sent out a press release last week reporting the NCSO’s activity for the period of time between March 27 and April 2; the press release follows. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the NCSO.
On March 27, deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Coopertown Road in Winslow for a criminal damage report. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting party, who provided video evidence. Stanley Yazzie (32) of Winslow, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Criminal Damage and Resisting Arrest.
On March 27, deputies were dispatched to the 8100 block of Bushman Avenue in Joseph City for a report of assault. The Deputies spoke with the parties involved, and Marco Dixson Jr (19) of Joseph City, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated Domestic Violence, Assault/Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
On March 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 299 in the Sun Valley area. A positive K-9 alert revealed one gram of Cocaine. Jesus Jose Magallon (22) of Grand Prarie, TX, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of a Narcotic Drug.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
No significant activity.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
No significant activity.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
On March 30, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Penrod Road in Show Low. The Deputies observed signs of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation. After the investigation was complete, Brandon Clah (26) of Holbrook, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI related charges.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
No significant activity.
Sheriff’s advisory
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc.
Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
