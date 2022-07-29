HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman sent out a press release regarding NCSO activity from July 10 through July 16, which follows:
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Winslow/Holbrook/Joseph City/Sun Valley/Woodruff On July 12, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail for an inmate who was reported to be in possession of marijuana. Taiisha Owens (34) of Holbrook, was being booked into the jail and advised the booking staff she was in possession of Marijuana. Taiisha was additionally charged with Taking Prohibited Article into Jail.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale On July 13, 2022, Deputies were contacted by Holbrook Police Department regarding a stolen vehicle that could be in the Heber area. Deputies made contact with Justin Pierce (41) of Heber, at the 1800 block of State Route 260 in Heber. The owner of the vehicle identified Justin as the one who stole the vehicle. Justin was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for Probation Violation and pending criminal charges through Holbrook PD. Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lake
White Mountain Lakes On July 10, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Bourdon Ranch Road and Shumway Road for a welfare check on a male asking people for rides. Deputies made contact with Troy Gonsalves (33) of Snowflake. It was learned that Troy and a female had gotten into an argument at Silver Creek Hatchery. During that argument, Troy reportedly began to throw and break items, jumped out of a truck and started walking. Troy was arrested for Criminal Damage/Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence. On July 15, 2022,
Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Malon Place in White Mountain Lake for a trespassing incident. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the homeowner and learned that Donald Coffey (66) of White Mountain Lake, was at the property that day throwing objects in the driveway. Donald had previously been trespassed from the property. Donald was arrested for Criminal Trespassing/Domestic Violence.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
On July 13, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of 28th Street in Show Low regarding a threatening incident. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the individuals involved. It was learned that there was an argument that escalated into Michael Blue (68) of Show Low, pointing a gun at another individual. Michael was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel On July 16, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Alpine Lane in Pinetop for a report of an assault. Deputies spoke with individuals involved and witnesses. It was reported there was an argument that escalated into an assault. Matthew Coats (53) of Pinetop, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence and Assault/Domestic Violence.
Sheriff’s advisories Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
