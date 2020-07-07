The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Holbrook Area
• June 21 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andrew Michael Schlechty, 31, of Winslow, on a misdemeanor warrant, and charged with misconduct involving a weapon.
• June 22 — Deputies arrested Jonathan Tsosie, 34, of Ganado, and Sharon Oskey, 29, of Ganado, both charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misconduct involving a weapon.
Winslow Area
• June 24 — Deputies arrested Ricky Ben, 26, of Blue Gap, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Heber/Overgaard Area
June 23 — Deputies arrested Ramiro Diaz, 45, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, possession of marijuana, and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Snowflake/Taylor Area
• June 23 — Deputies in the 7800 block of White Mountain Lake Road cited and released Dustin Luper, 37, charged with threatening or intimidating.
• June 24 — Deputies in the 9800 block of Garden Home Trail in Snowflake arrested Bart Johnson, 59, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Show Low, Pinetop/Lakeside Area
June 24 — Deputies on State Route 77 at about milepost 347 in Show Low cited and released Timothy Rogers, 63, charged with driving with a cancelled license.
• June 26 — Deputies in the 6100 block of Prescott Way in Pinetop cited and released Robert Adams, 50, charged with assault and criminal damage.
— Deputies in the area of Wagon Wheel Road and Rim Road in Lakeside cited and released Julie Gilbert, 49, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
Any information the general public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
