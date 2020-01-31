NAVAJO COUNTY — Gabriel Matthew Barnes, a 55-year-old man wanted on multiple felony warrants out of the Navajo County Superior Court, is still on the loose despite efforts to bring him in.
Barnes has addresses in Phoenix, Snowflake, Taylor and Maricopa, meaning he could be in any of those places.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office officials say he is also known to frequent areas east of Snowflake off of the Concho Highway.
He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who thinks they have seen him is asked to call the NCSO at 928-524-4050, and not to approach him.
People can also call WeTip at 1-800-78 CRIME (27463) anonymously where rewards for his arrest and conviction may or may not be available.
He has previous arrests for being a prohibited possessor, stalking, possession of illegal drugs and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is currently being sought on felony warrants for failure to appear, misconduct involving weapons and possession of dangerous drugs.
Barnes is described as being white, non-Hispanic, around 6 feet tall with red hair (high forehead), weighs about 160 pounds with blue eyes and a fair complexion, and possibly with a full beard and mustache.
