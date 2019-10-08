LAKESIDE — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a man who was involved in a home invasion Monday, Sept. 30.
NCSO Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt said in an Oct. 1 press release that a man with a dark complexion, average build and height, who was wearing a black hoodie, unlawfully entered a home in the 2200 block of McNeill Street in Lakeside around 2 p.m. when there was only a 12-year-old child in the home alone.
Moffitt said the child was in the living room of the home when the suspect entered the home, saw the child and ran out the back door, jumped a fence in the back yard, and got away in an unknown direction.
Moffitt said the child was able to give them a basic description of the suspect who is now being sought by the NCSO.
“The Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone in the public with information related to this incident to call We Tip (1-800-78-CRIME or at wetip.com) or NCSO dispatch (928-524-4050). Remember, you can remain anonymous and a reward may be offered to any information leading to an arrest and prosecution,” Moffitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.