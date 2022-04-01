HOLBROOK—A March 30 press release from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman related the following activity.
Child sex-crime suspect from Texas arrested
On February 7, 2022, a Criminal Interdiction Unit Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 292 in the Holbrook area. The Deputy contacted the driver, Daniel Richard Jacobs (37) of Carrollton, Texas. Daniel was found to have a valid felony warrant out of the Dallas County Court for Indecency with a Children – Sexual Contact (2nd Degree). During the investigation the deputy located evidence of the alleged crime and determined Daniel had fled the State of Texas following the issuance of the arrest warrant. The Deputy is currently working with the case detective from Texas in the furtherance of the investigation.
Daniel was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for the confirmed warrant and he has since been extradited back to Texas.
“The safety and security of children is a top priority for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. This is an example of the great criminal interdiction work that is conducted routinely by my deputies.” Stated Sheriff Clouse.
Terroristic threats to court staff and attendees in Show Low
On March 23, 2022, staff members of the Navajo County Superior Court in Show Low received information that an individual who was scheduled for a court hearing had made violent threats indicating he was bringing weapons to the courthouse. The threats included the use of the weapons toward the court staff and the involved parties in the court case. Jace Jackson (32) of Santa Clara, N.M. was taken into custody.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives from the Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) responded to the Superior Court’s Show Low branch and began an investigation into the threat. During the investigation, it was determined the threats were made by Jace Jackson. Detectives located Jace at a hotel in Show Low and took him into custody without incident. During the investigation, Jace was found to be in possession of dangerous drugs. Jace was escorted to his court hearing by deputies, and later booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for a previous warrant, Terroristic Threats, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
Jace is currently being held on a $100,000. cash-only bond.
Sheriff Clouse stated: “Once the information was received, my Deputies and the Detectives did a phenomenal job at gathering information, conducting an investigation, and making sure the threats were not followed through with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.