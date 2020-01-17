Ofc. Kohler recognized for exemplary career with SLPD

SHOW LOW — Officer Joe Kohler, a 24 and a half year law enforcement veteran, recently retired from the Show Low Police Department.
Officer Kohler was formally recognized by SLPD Police Chief Joe Shelley and the Show Low City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
“Joe Kohler did an incredible amount for the community and he also he did a lot of stuff all between the lines so if you want to stay after the meeting and ask him about it, I encourage you to do so,” suggested Chief Shelley with a smile.
Kohler is an Arizona native, born in San Manuel and graduated from Coronado High School in Scottsdale.
Early on he served in the US Navy. “For six and a half years he served as part of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service which is NCIS for all of you that are movie-goers,” said Shelley. “This is where he got his interest in law enforcement and started his career with the Show Low Police Department in 1995.”
During his career at the Show Low Police Department he served as a patrol officer, criminal investigations detective and a school resource officer assigned to the DPS squad as a detective, recited Shelley from a list of Kohler’s career accomplishments.
“Over Joe’s career he was in a variety of leadership roles,” added Shelley. “He was a field training officer, a patrol supervisor, an investigations supervisor and our training coordinator.”
For over nine years, Kohler headed up the Show Low Police Department Citizens Police Academy.
“Office Joe Kohler has built many, many positive relationships within our community,” said Shelley. “Joe served the residents of Show Low in a professional and positive manner over the last 24 years. He always displayed a compassion and empathy for those he came in contact with. He always strived to be thorough in his investigations and never took any shortcuts.”
“Joe’s been married to his wonderful wife, Laura, for 30 years,” said Shelley. “We’d like to thank Laura and the rest of Joe’s family for their continued support of the City of Show Low and the Show Low Police Department. And again, we thank Joe Kohler for his service and commitment to the citizens of the White Mountains.”
