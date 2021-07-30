Here are the latest recent felony arrests by the Show Low Police Department. This feature represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. This is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the felony arrests made in a given time period.
This does not contain information for juvenile offenders. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Navajo County Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Show Low Police Department.
July 21
Show Low Police arrested Fabian F. Rios Ornelas, 28, of Show Low, charged with felony possession of narcotics, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant that came with a $1,000 bond. Police said that while placing Ornelas under arrest for the warrant, officers allegedly found several “bindles” of meth in his pants pocket.
