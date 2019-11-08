LAKESIDE — Pinetop-Lakeside Police are investigating an accident in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The accident occurred early evening Monday, Nov. 4.
PLPD Public Information Officer Guy Willis did not release any names, just that the pedestrian was hit by the driver of a westbound vehicle turning left onto Jackson Lane at low speed after dark. The victim was injured.
He said the pedestrian was crossing White Mountain Boulevard (State Route 260) at Jackson Lane around 6:22 p.m. Monday night adding that neither the pedestrian nor the driver of the vehicle apparently saw the other in the darkness.
Willis did not disclose the nature of the pedestrian’s injuries adding that the victim was flown to a Valley hospital for care.
“Paramedics were called and the pedestrian was flown to Scottsdale Osborne Medical Center by air evac. He was admitted and is currently under observation,” Willis said.
Impairment is not suspected, Willis added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.