Pinetop-Lakeside Police reports
• June 14 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police at an apartment complex in Pinetop cited and released Chasity Marie Miller, 18, of Pinetop, charged with underage drinking.
• June 15 — Police at a motel in Pinetop arrested Lashonda Vikki Bonita, 19, of Whiteriver, charged with aggravated assault on police officers, resisting arrest and criminal damage. Police said she ripped a television off of a wall in a room at the motel.
• June 16 — Police cited and released Juwonreo Kessay, 24, of Ft. Apache, and Brandon TJ Chavez, 21, of Whiteriver, both charged with criminal damage-graffiti.
— Police on a traffic stop on State Route 260 near Pinecrest Lane cited and released Cindy Darlene Day, 62, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
• June 19 — Police cited and released Cody John Fierro, 22, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting.
— Police arrested Jessie Renita Cosen, 23, of Cedar Creek, charged with aggravated assault on a firefighter/EMT.
— Police at an apartment complex in the 1700 hundred west block of Jackson Lane arrested Sherman Simpson, 39, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault and on a warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court for violation of a court order on an original domestic violence charge that came with a $122 bond.
• June 20 — Police in the 800 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested James Allen Burks Jr., 36, of Lakeside, charged with felony flight from law enforcement.
• June 21 — Police arrested Sampson Hayes, 43, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana.
• June 22 — Police at Alvarez Auto on Main Street in Snowflake cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old Snowflake juvenile and a 16-year-old Snowflake boy, both charged with third degree burglary, possession of tobacco, curfew and criminal damage.
— Police arrested Bryant Elkins, 35, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• June 23 — Police cited and released Elijah Olms, 19, of Snowflake, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
— Police at the Walmart on North Main Street in Taylor arrested Tiffany Hickman, 36, of Snowflake, charged with shoplifting.
