- June 4 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 2900 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Michael Paul Wilson, 31, of Lakeside, on an Apache County no-bond warrant for a probation violation on a conviction for dangerous drug violations. Matthew George Dawahoya, 27, of Lakeside, was cited and released, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- June 6 — Police arrested Anthony Wayne Payne, 36, of Pinetop, charged with third degree burglary.
- June 8 — Police arrested Julian Steven Rice, 23, of Pinetop, on a warrant out of Snowflake for failure to appear on an original marijuana charge that came with a $1,000 bond.
- June 9 — Police in the area of State Route 260 and Woodland Lake Road cited and released Gabriella Yvonne Garrett, 18, of Flagstaff, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- June 13 — Police arrested Lauren Shyanne Crittenden, 24, of Lakeside, on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond, and the other out of the Snowflake Justice Court for failure to appear on an original liquor charge that came with an additional $350 bond.
- Michael Carroll Harger, 33, of Lakeside, was arrested on two warrants out of Pinetop. One for failure to comply on an original trespassing charge that came with a $352 cash bond, and the second for failure to comply on an original shoplifting charge that came with an additional $284 cash bond.
- Police in the area of SR 260 and Meadow Street cited and released Scott William Kluzinger, 56, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
