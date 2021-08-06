- July 11 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Lisa Mulgannon, 44, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. She was also arrested on warrants out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of assault, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and resisting arrest that came with a $1,750 bond.
- July 12 — Police arrested Timothy Dazen, 45, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original fraud charges that came with a $2,500 bond.
- July 13 — Police arrested Ashley Lomavaya, 25, of Tuba City, charged with felony possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Sarah Power, 37, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated DUI, endangerment and child abuse.
- July 15 — Police arrested Lee Nash, 32, of McNary, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply/court order domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500.00 bond.
- July 16 — Police arrested Shyla Nashio, 22, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of DUI, criminal speeding and false reporting to law enforcement that came with a $2,500.00 bond.
— Police cited and released to a sober third party Joshua Opah, 37, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI with a BrAC greater than 0.15 and super extreme DUI with a BrAC greater than 0.20.
- July 17 — Police arrested Jeremiah Sharpe, 42, of Pinetop, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and for a probation violation.
- July 18 — Police arrested Tyler Wedin, 28, of Pinetop, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and endangerment.
- July 19 — Police arrested Bradly Becker, 49, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Gregory Osborne, 32, of Show Low, and Kiley Osborne, 31, both charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- July 21 — Police arrested Ramon Rascon, of Lakeside, charged with felony aggravated DUI.
