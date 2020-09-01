• Aug. 1 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Sharilyn Renee Lee, 40, of Chambers, charged with providing false information to law enforcement.
— Police responding two vehicle collision in the area of State Route 260 and Woodland Lake Road cited and released Harry Patrick Wyena, 22, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
• Aug. 3 — Police in the 700 west block of west White Mountain Boulevard arrested Joshua Lee Begay, 42, of McNary, on two warrants. The first was out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on a liquor violation that came with a $500 bond. The second was out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for violation of a court order on an original liquor violation that came with a $449 bond.
— Police cited and released Rachel Lynn Hernandez, 22, of Oklahoma, and Destinie Daniell Wright, also of Oklahoma, both charged with theft of services.
• Aug. 6 — Police in the 100 west block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Johansen Dale Alsenay, 38, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Aug. 7 — Police the 100 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Veronica Marie Munoz, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Aug. 11— Police arrested Clayton Earl Williams, 35, of Show Low, charged with public nuisance, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
• Aug. 12 — Police in the 2400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Robert Wood Spencer, 32, of Phoenix, on a warrant out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $295 bond.
• Aug. 13 — Police in the 700 east block White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Stuart Leonard Griggs, 36, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana.
• Aug. 14 — Police at the Speedway gas station in Lakeside cited and released Lora Leigh Helvig-Massey, 52, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting.
• Aug. 15 — Police in the 1300 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested a 17-year-old male. He was later referred to the Navajo County Juvenile Court for possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
