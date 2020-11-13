• Nov. 1 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Rudy Leo Martin, 52, and Mick Tsosie, 45, both of Pinetop, charged with consuming alcohol in public setting.
— Police conducting traffic stop in the area of State Route 260 and Yellow Jacket Drive arrested Diego Aragones, 29, of Phoenix, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nov. 2 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 1600 west block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Lindsey Sharee Dodge, 39, of Whiteriver, charged with consuming alcohol in a public setting.
• Nov. 3 — An officer at Blue Ridge High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old boy, charged with underage possession of alcohol. He was released to a parent.
— Police arrested Mark Anthony Hill, 51, of Pinetop, on Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court felony warrants for failure to appear on charges of aggravated DUI-suspended license, aggravated DUI-prior DUI, aggravated assault with a weapon or dangerous instrument and unlawful flight from law enforcement that came with bonds of $2,500.
• Nov. 5 — Police cited and released James McDeavitt, 73, of Buckeye, charged with criminal speeding.
• Nov. 6 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old boy, charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to a guardian.
— Police cited and released Rose Harvey, 20, of Snowflake, and a 16-year-old Whiteriver juvenile, both charged with underage drinking.
