- Oct. 10 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 1700 west block of Jackson Lane in Lakeside arrested David Edward Lindenberg, 42, of Show Low, charged with possession of a dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and weapons/prohibited possessor. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Police in the 2400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop arrested William James Dazen, 28, of McNary, charged with two counts of domestic violence-related criminal damage. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
- Oct. 11 — Police in the 2400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Jimmy Clyde Cohoe, 41, of McNary, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of public nuisance and a liquor violation that came with a $740 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
- Oct. 13 — Police cited and released Richard William Weiler, 26, of Queen Creek, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Oct. 14 — Police cited and released Brandon Lee Mason, 33, of Phoenix, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. He was released to a sober third party.
- Oct. 15 — Police cited and released Juan Alejo Peréz, 20, of Pinetop, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 63 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
- Oct. 18 — Police issued a summons for Vino Burnette, 37, of Leveen, on a charge of domestic violence-related assault.
- Oct. 19 — Police in the 900 block of Woodland Lake Road in Lakeside arrested Glenda Lacy Lee, 39, of Lakeside, and Shane Willie, age unknown, of Pinetop, both charged with domestic violence-related assault. They were booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
