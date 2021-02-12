- Jan. 11 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Frederick Navajo, 42, of Chambers, charged with shoplifting from a local convenience store.
— Police cited and released Lawrence Ethelbah, 53, of Whiteriver, charged with public nuisance.
- Jan. 13 — Police cited and released Kristopher Kurtz, 24, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 14 — Police arrested Hansen Benally, 43, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge driving with a suspended license that came with a $708 bond.
- Jan. 16 — Police cited and released to a sober third party Christopher Parsons, 25, of Show Low, charged with pending DUI to the slightest degree. Police said additional charges may be filed depending on BrAC results.
— Police arrested Nathan Bright, 32, of Texas, on a no-bond warrant out of Odessa, Texas for a parole violation.
- Jan. 17 — Police arrested Melissa Piper, 47, of Pinetop, on several warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court and on a Holbrook Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and destruction of jail property, that came with a $3,500 bond.
- Jan. 21 — Police arrested Nicole Bozek, 36, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 22 — Police cited and released Marvin Aguilar, 38, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage.
- Jan. 23 — Police arrested Brandon Opah, 22, of Whiteriver, charged with third degree burglary and on four Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal damage that came with a $2,000 bond. Antwain Declay, 18, of Whiteriver, was cited and released, charged with false reporting to law enforcement.
— Police arrested Amanda Larzelere, 41, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 25 — Police arrested Jake Carrillo, 46, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
