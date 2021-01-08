• Dec. 22 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police on State Route 260 and Buck Springs Road cited and released Leticia Colelay, 48, of Phoenix. charged with failure to provide identification.
— Police in the 400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Terry Cunningham, 44, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Dec. 23 — Police in the 1400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Brittany Burke, 23, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police on West Navajo Lane arrested Christopher Gibbs, 48, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
• Dec. 24 — Police in the 1900 west block of Peterson Drive arrested Nicole Bozek, 36, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
— Police in the in the area of Yellow Jacket Road and State Route 260 cited and released Cassandra Levario, 25, of El Mirage, charged with criminal speeding.
• Dec. 27 — Police on Poplar Drive arrested Oran Hill, 54, of Pinetop, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for disorderly conduct that came with a $2,500 bond.
• Dec. 27 — Police arrested Jay Powell, 52, of Pinetop, charged with aggravated DUI.
• Dec. 28 — Polic cited and released Timothy Altaha, 55, of McNary, charged with shoplifting alcohol.
— Police arrested Lawrence Ethelbah, 53, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on a liquor violation that came with a $500 bond.
• Dec. 29 — Police cited and released Candace Margolis, 35, of Surprise, charged with criminal speeding.
• Dec. 30 — Police in the 900 east block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Mick Tsosie, 45, of Pinetop, charged with public nuisance.
